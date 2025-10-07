Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the United Football League left the Memphis, Michigan, and San Antonio markets; the ECHL expansion team in New Mexico announced it will be known as the New Mexico Goatheads; and Nashville Soccer Club of Major League Soccer won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Soccer, USL Championship, Northern Super League, Women's National Basketball Association, Atlantic League, International League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League is committed to delivering the most accessible and innovative football experience every spring. This offseason, in partnership with our new ownership group, we've refreshed our vision for the league with a focus on playing in more intimate venues that elevate the fan experience and bring unmatched energy to game day. As part of this process, we conducted a thorough review of all markets and venues. After careful consideration, we've made the difficult decision to depart from the Memphis, Michigan, and San Antonio markets. Unfortunately, the stadium options currently available in these areas do not align with our new vision. As we look ahead to potential expansion in 2028, we remain hopeful that the right venues will become available in these markets so we can return and once again bring UFL football to these communities.

The United Football League announced the end of the San Antonio Brahmas.

Canadian Football League

Indoor Football League

The 2025 Indoor Football League Most Valuable Player will be in an Arizona Rattlers uniform in 2026. Quarterback Max Meylor, whose MVP season led the Green Bay Blizzard to the IFL National Championship game, has signed with the Rattlers for the upcoming season. Meylor led the league with 3,019 passing yards and 67 TD passes taking his team to the playoffs with a 10-6 regular season record. The Blizzard finished one game behind Eastern Conference champ Quad City but defeated the Steamwheelers in a semifinal playoff game. In three playoff games, Meylor completed 38 of 51 passes for 565 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Blizzard lost a 64-61 heartbreaker to the Vegas Knight Hawks in the title game played in Tucson. "We are thrilled to welcome Max to the Arizona Rattlers organization," said Head Coach Kevin Guy. "His leadership, work ethic and on-field production are unmatched, and we're excited for what he brings to the locker room. Max brings a competitive mentality and a track record of excellence that aligns perfectly with our organization's vision."

HOCKEY

ECHL

Professional hockey has officially returned to New Mexico with the unveiling of the New Mexico Goatheads, the state's new ECHL franchise set to begin play in the 2026-27 season. The Goatheads name and identity pay tribute to both the region's rugged character and its unique natural landscape. The brand draws inspiration from the infamous goathead thorn, a hardy desert plant known for its toughness and ability to "stick wherever it goes, a perfect symbol for a team built to leave its mark. The logo also incorporates the strength and grit of the ibex goats found in the Florida Mountains of southern New Mexico, combining local culture with bold design. "This brand represents New Mexico's toughness, pride, and resilience, ÃÂ¬Â said General Manager Jared Johnson. "We wanted something authentic to our community, and we believe the Goatheads are a team and a symbol fans across the state can rally behind."

SPHL

The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the signing of Huntsville native and University of Alabama in Huntsville product, Josh Kestner. The high-scoring forward is returning home after an accomplished career that has spanned North America and Europe. Kestner played four seasons at UAH, where he became one of the Chargers' top offensive threats. His senior year was his breakout, tallying 24 goals and 32 points in 37 games before making his professional debut with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. From there, Kestner quickly made his mark in the pro ranks. In 2018-19, he helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to a Kelly Cup Championship, scoring nine goals in the playoffs. The following season with the Toledo Walleye, he captured the ECHL MVP award (the first in Walleye history), leading the league with 33 goals and 73 points in just 58 games. Kestner's success earned him opportunities overseas, where he played in Finland's top league (Liiga), Russia's KHL, the Czech Extraliga, and most recently in Slovakia.

The Knoxville Ice Bears have appointed Executive Vice President Dave Feather as the organization's General Manager. Feather, who first joined the Ice Bears in 2003 will assume his new role ahead of the 2025-26 SPHL season. Mike Murray, who was first appointed as Knoxville's General Manager in 2005, will still remain in his role as team President. "We're really proud to have Dave in his new General Manager role for the Ice Bears," said Dr. John Langley, co-owner of the Ice Bears. "His tenure and longevity in the professional hockey industry and with our organization have been tremendous. We have no doubt he'll do a great job in his new role."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the official 2025-26 regular-season schedule, set to begin on Friday, Nov. 21. The PWHL's third season will feature a total of 120 games for the first time in league history -- up from 90 games last season and 72 games in the inaugural season -- with all teams playing 30 regular-season matchups for the second straight year. The PWHL's opening weekend will see all eight teams hit the ice, beginning with a double-header on Nov. 21. The first game features the reigning two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost as they host the Toronto Sceptres at Grand Casino Arena at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the launch of the PWHL's new West Coast rivalry between expansion teams PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET at Pacific Coliseum. The weekend action continues Saturday, Nov. 22 with the Ottawa Charge hosting the New York Sirens at 7 p.m. ET at TD Place, and Sunday, Nov. 23 with the Boston Fleet welcoming the Montréal Victoire to the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell at 1 p.m. ET. "Season Three will be truly special with the highly anticipated debut of our first expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver and the growth of the PWHL community to the West Coast," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We can't wait for puck drop to see the impact our new and returning players will make, and to deliver a competitive season with even more games for fans to enjoy."

Western Hockey League

North American Hockey League

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Nashville Soccer Club became the first major professional sports team in Tennessee history to win a championship when it defeated Austin FC 2-1 on the road at Q2 stadium to capture the 110th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Boys in Gold won their first trophy in their six-year Major League Soccer history after reaching the Leagues Cup Final in 2023. MLS Most Valuable Player candidate Hany Mukhtar scored just 17 minutes into the match to put Nashville up 1-0. After Austin knotted the score at one late in the first half, fellow MVP candidate and MLS Golden Boot contender Sam Surridge buried a penalty kick in the 60 th minute for his sixth goal of the tournament and 28 th of the season across all competitions to put the Boys in Gold on top for good 2-1. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake, who started all five of Nashville SC's 2025 Open Cup matches, made seven saves, including a first half penalty kick to help secure the win.

United Soccer League Championship

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final delivered the kind of tense, physical, and high-energy soccer that fans were hoping for. In the end, Hartford Athletic came out on top, earning a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC to lift their first major trophy. Both teams threw everything into this one, but it was Hartford's relentless pressing, organized defense, and one clinical moment that made the difference. That breakthrough finally came in the 51st minute. Samuel Careaga found the back of the net with a beautiful finish following a well-placed corner kick from Sebastian Anderson. Anderson delivered the assist, with a short pass outside the box to where Careaga met it perfectly to score.

Northern Super League

United Soccer League One

The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Mashburn as the club's new General Manager. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Mashburn brings a strong record of integrative marketing, branding, and organizational leadership. In this role, he will oversee the club's business operations while advancing the organization's long-term sustainability and market presence. Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie will continue to lead all soccer operations and on-field performance. "We're thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Red Wolves family. His diverse background in media, marketing, and community engagement makes him uniquely suited to lead our business operations as we continue to grow. Patrick has the vision and energy to help elevate our club off the field while supporting the continued progress we're making on it," the Red Wolves' Board of Directors said in a statement. Among his past roles, Mashburn worked with executive leadership at Unity Environmental University to strengthen the institution's brand identity across digital, print, and social platforms. Prior to his work in higher education, he established himself in the media industry with Cumulus Media, leading teams and launching new stations while working cross-functionally with sales, programming, and promotions to deliver integrated campaigns. His expertise in brand development and community connection positions him to guide the Red Wolves through their next phase of growth.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Harrisburg Heat have agreed to relocate to the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As the MASL continues to improve arena standards and focus on expansion, Hershey will provide and exceed all of the minimum standards. In addition, Chocolate World and other venues will be open during the season to offer additional benefits for fans. The Heat remain in good standing with the MASL and are a valued and historic franchise. The Heat are excited and supportive of the MASL and fully support the expansion and future plans discussed in this week's Member's Meetings. As the league has passed the desired deadline for arena dates, and the new management at the former facility for Harrisburg has not provided dates, the Heat and MASL have mutually agreed and with the full support of the MASL, that Harrisburg will temporarily move to M2 for this season, as the dates from Hershey will only work with the M2 schedule. The Heat will then return to the MASL the following season with a full schedule in Hershey.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings announced that head coach Chris Koclanes has been relieved of his duties. "On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season," said Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success. As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization. The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court."

VERSANT and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced an 11-year media rights agreement for USA Network to present WNBA games - including the regular-season and portions of the Playoffs and WNBA Finals in select years - beginning with the 2026 season. As part of the multi-year agreement which runs through 2036, USA Network will present at least 50 WNBA games annually, including coverage of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals games in select years beginning in 2026. The new agreement expands the game package that was to be distributed by USA Network under the WNBA's historic national media deals signed in 2024. "We're incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA," said Matt Hong, President of Sports, VERSANT. "USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league in our marquee Wednesday night doubleheaders and build toward the intensity of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals."

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that the team has renewed its lease at Canada Life Centre for an additional three seasons. The agreement ensures that Manitoba's professional basketball team will continue to call the downtown arena home through the 2028 season. Since tipping off in 2023, the Sea Bears have drawn record-breaking crowds and created unforgettable moments at Canada Life Centre, establishing the arena as one of the premier basketball venues in Canada. "Canada Life Centre has been an incredible venue for us to play in and grow the game of basketball in Manitoba," said Team Owner, David Asper. "The atmosphere our fans create in this building is unmatched in the league, and we are thrilled to keep building on that energy in the years ahead."

BASEBALL

Midwest League

Minor League Baseball has named the West Michigan Whitecaps as its 2025 Organization of the Year, recognizing the club as the top overall franchise across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

The prestigious honor caps off a historic year for the Whitecaps, who combined record-breaking performance on the field with a landmark season of community engagement, fan experience, and organizational excellence. "This award is a recognition of everything that makes the West Michigan Whitecaps so special - our fans, staff, players, partners, and especially our West Michigan community who has supported us so well," said Joe Chamberlin, CEO and managing partner of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "Our staff set out to make 2025 a year to remember, and to be recognized as the best in all of Minor League Baseball is truly incredible. It makes me confident that even after thirty-two seasons the best is yet to come for the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark!"

Atlantic League

The York Revolution capped another historic run through the postseason with a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers in Game 4 of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Truist Point. The Revs become the first franchise in Atlantic League history to win back-to-back titles more than once as their fifth Atlantic League championship all-time stands alone as the second most in Atlantic League history. York's five championships, in just 18 seasons, place the Revs alone in league history for second-most championships behind only Somerset's six. It marks just the fifth time in the 27-year history of the Atlantic League that there has been a repeat champion, and the Revs are the first team to do it twice having also gone back-to-back in 2010-11.

International League

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

