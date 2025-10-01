Havoc Sign Huntsville Native and Former ECHL MVP Josh Kestner

October 1, 2025

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the signing of Huntsville native and University of Alabama in Huntsville product, Josh Kestner. The high-scoring forward is returning home after an accomplished career that has spanned North America and Europe.

Kestner played four seasons at UAH, where he became one of the Chargers' top offensive threats. His senior year was his breakout, tallying 24 goals and 32 points in 37 games before making his professional debut with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

From there, Kestner quickly made his mark in the pro ranks. In 2018-19, he helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to a Kelly Cup Championship, scoring nine goals in the playoffs. The following season with the Toledo Walleye, he captured the ECHL MVP award (the first in Walleye history), leading the league with 33 goals and 73 points in just 58 games. Kestner's success earned him opportunities overseas, where he played in Finland's top league (Liiga), Russia's KHL, the Czech Extraliga, and most recently in Slovakia. Over the past four seasons, he suited up for TPS, Lukko, Admiral Vladivostok, HC Sparta Praha, and HK Spišská Nová Ves, proving himself as a consistent scorer at the highest levels of European hockey.

Now, the journey has come full circle.

"There's nothing like the chance to play in front of family, friends, and the community where it all started," Kestner said. "I'm excited to bring my game home and be a part of the Havoc."

For the Havoc, Kestner adds proven firepower and veteran experience. Across his professional career, he has recorded over 200 points, played in multiple top leagues worldwide, and has lifted a championship trophy.

Huntsville fans will now have the chance to see one of the city's own wear the Havoc sweater this season.







