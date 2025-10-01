Bremner's Contract Extended Through 2027-2028

Published on October 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Rail Yard Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Ashlie Brammer) Rail Yard Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Ashlie Brammer)

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that head coach Dan Bremner's contract has been extended through the 2027-2028 season.

Bremner has been the head coach of the Dawgs since he was hired in the midst of the 2017-18 season. While at the helm of the Dawgs, Bremner has led the team to the postseason in each season, advancing out of the first round four times, making back-to-back appearances in the President's Cup Final in 2022 and 2023, and winning the team's first President's Cup title in 2023. Since heading to Roanoke in December 2017, Bremner has steered the team to a 186-136-42 regular season record, with an 18-15 postseason mark.

Bremner has been recognized for his involvement with youth hockey in the Roanoke area as well, both with his Virginia Hockey Lab and the Valley Youth Hockey Association. The Sarnia, Ontario native was named the Robert Sher Volunteer of the Year Award by the VYHA during the 2020-2021 season. Bremner was also recognized as a part of The Roanoker Magazine's Class of 2023 "40 under 40" for his continued success in the area.

"We're very excited to sign Dan to this extension," said team president Mickey Gray. "Dan brings a level of dedication and passion to his work that is hard to find. His ability to develop his teams year over year has led to great success, he has continued to be very present and involved with youth hockey in the Roanoke Valley, and we're proud to have him representing our organization.

"I'm very thankful for the continued support of the McGinn's and Mickey that I've had throughout my time with the Rail Yard Dawgs," Bremner said. "We've been able to build a strong foundation and set high standards for our franchise, and I'll continue striving to get the most out of our teams and players in the years to come. The players, the staff, and the fanbase are among the best you'll find in minor league hockey, and I can't wait to start another season here in the Roanoke Valley."

Training camp is set to start on October 7 at Berglund Center. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-2026 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

Images from this story







SPHL Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.