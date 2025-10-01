Frischknecht Marks Macon's First European Signing

Published on October 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Colin Frischknecht for the 2025-26 season.

Frischknecht, 23, from Switzerland, is the first European signing of the offseason for Macon as he prepares to transition to the North American game for the first time.

"Colin is a young, smooth skating defenseman who can open up ice for us," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He loves to block shots on the penalty kill. I'm excited to see his transformation to the North American game."

Frischknecht has spent the last five seasons in the top division of Swiss hockey, most recently with SC Herisau. In the last five years, he played 83 games professionally, recording 22 points (7 g, 15 a).

