Ice Bears Promote Feather to General Manager

Published on October 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have appointed Executive Vice President Dave Feather as the organization's General Manager. Feather, who first joined the Ice Bears in 2003 will assume his new role ahead of the 2025-26 SPHL season.

Mike Murray, who was first appointed as Knoxville's General Manager in 2005, will still remain in his role as team President.

"We're really proud to have Dave in his new General Manager role for the Ice Bears," said Dr. John Langley, co-owner of the Ice Bears. "His tenure and longevity in the professional hockey industry and with our organization have been tremendous. We have no doubt he'll do a great job in his new role."

Feather's first stint in Knoxville lasted two seasons before serving time in the ECHL with Charlotte and Reading. He returned to the Ice Bears in 2007 as the team's Executive Vice President. He founded the Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation in 2021 to support local causes and community development. He won the SPHL's Wanda Amos Community Service Award in 2022 for his efforts in helping the Ice Bears make a positive impact in the greater Knoxville area.

"I'm very proud of Dave and happy for this well-deserved promotion to his new role," said Murray. "Since I first hired him a little over 20 years ago, Dave has done nothing but work tirelessly to make the Ice Bears a standard-bearer in the SPHL. I look forward to seeing him continue to thrive as we enter our 24th season."

He is a two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, earning a bachelor's degree in Sports Management and a Master's of Business Administration in 2003.







