Knoxville Nearly Rallies, Can't Pull Even in Road Loss

Published on November 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears nearly pulled even late in the third period, but couldn't get closer after nearly erasing a three-goal deficit as the Ice Bears fell to the Evansville Thunderbolts 6-2 at the Ford Center Friday night.

Evansville scored the only goal of the first period on the power play when Jordan Simoneau carried the puck up the left wing and crossed over in front of the crease and put a backhand by Stephen Mundinger at 17:17.

Scott Kirton added a one-timer for Evansville 20 seconds into the second period off a centering feed from Tyson Gilmour. Derek Contessa scored from the left circle to make it 3-0 Evansville less than four minutes into the second period.

Jared Westcott put Knoxville on the board with just under five minutes remaining in the frame when Carson Vance slipped him a pass out in front from behind the net. Westcott skated through the slot to the left hash and his shot beat Kristian Stead's glove to the far side post.

Eric Olson poked in a loose puck on a net-mouth scramble to make it 3-2 halfway through the third period. The Ice Bears nearly tied the game moments later, but Stead kicked away Olson's backhand try from in front and Robin Liljekvist's shot from the slot was blocked.

Aidan Litke made it 4-2 Evansville off the forecheck with a shot from the slot. Matthew Hobbs converted a penalty shot at 17:10 and Contessa netted his second of the night on a power play 33 seconds later to close out the scoring.

Mundinger finished with 33 saves. Stead made 34 stops for Evansville.

The two teams will face off again at the Ford Center Saturday night.







