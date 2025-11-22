Four Different Scorers Strike, Marksmen Down Bulls

Published on November 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PELHAM, Ala. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 on Friday night.

Ryan Lieth netted the lone first period goal 4:33 into the frame, set up by Tim Kent and John Moncovich, to put the Marksmen up 1-0.

Shane Murphy put the Bulls on the board 4:07 into the middle frame, set up by Connor Scahill and Damon Zimmer, evening the score 1-1. Mike Moran answered back at 12:06, set up by Graeme McCrory, putting the Marksmen back in front 2-1 to close out the second period scoring.

Alex Wilkins picked up and put home his own rebound, making it 3-1 1:13 into the final frame. John Moncovich picked up a goal of his own at 2:28, extending the lead to 4-1. Filimon Ledziankou tallied one more for Birmingham 17:45 into the period, rounding out the scoring 4-2.

Colby Muise stopped 33-of-35 shots in the Marksmen win, and Jacob Mucitelli stopped 51-of-55 in the Bulls' effort.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow night from the Pelham Civic Complex. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Wednesday, Nov. 26 for Blackout Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/

