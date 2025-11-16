Marksmen Downed by Ice Flyers to Close out Weekend

Published on November 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-1 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday night.

The first period saw neither team find the back of the net, with Fayetteville outshooting Pensacola 14-10.

Sam Rhodes ripped home a power play tally, set up by Amedeo Mastrangeli and Tyler Burnie, putting the Ice Flyers up 1-0, 6:09 into the middle frame. Tim Kent found a loose puck in the slot, firing home the equalizer at 10:19, making it 1-1 with Chance Gorman and Ryan Lieth picking up the assists. Rhodes picked up his second of the game, putting Pensacola up 2-1, set up by Lukas Jirousek at 17:06 into the middle frame. Pensacola's momentum continued with Tyler Burnie potting home the second power play tally of the night at 19:37, set up by Rhodes and Matt Wiesner to make it 3-1 after two periods of play.

Near the midway point of the third period, Shane Bull potted home the lone goal of the period at 10:29, set up by Sam Rhodes, extending the Ice Flyers' lead to secure the 4-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 31-of-35 in the Marksmen's effort and Rico DiMatteo stopped 31-of-32 in the Ice Flyers' win.

The Marksmen continue their road stretch into next weekend as they take on the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, Nov. 21. Puck drop from the Pelham Civic Complex is set for 7 p.m. CST.







SPHL Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.