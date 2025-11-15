Game Preview: November 14 vs Fayetteville

PENSACOLA, FLA. - In game two of the weekend series against the Marksmen small dogs are taking over the Hangar for Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Pensacola Humane Society. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning Captain #74 Ethan Price's jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Each intermission will feature small dog races where fans and their four-legged friends will compete for the gold. The second intermission will feature a consolation and championship race.

- After tonight's game there will be a post-game skate with the team. Fans can purchase tickets here.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, November 21 at Huntsville | 7:00PM

Away: Saturday, November 22 at Huntsville | 7:00PM

Home: Wednesday, November 26 $5 Night Driven By Kia Autosport of Pensacola | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, November 29 Blue Angels Night Presented by Step One Buick GMC Pensacola | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







