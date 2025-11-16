Ice Flyers Top Marksmen, 4-1

PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers continued their winning ways on Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter, sweeping the weekend series with a 4-1 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen in front of 5,595 fans at the Hangar.

After a scoreless first period that saw both teams trade chances, Sam Rhodes broke through in the second to give the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead. Tim Kent evened the score for Fayetteville midway through the frame, but Rhodes answered back late in the period to restore the Ice Flyers' advantage. Tyler Burnie added another goal before the end of the second, sending Pensacola into the final period with a commanding 3-1 lead.

The intermissions brought their own entertainment as 96 dogs competed in races on the ice, with tons of cute chaos delighting the crowd throughout the night.

The second period featured multiple fights that electrified the crowd and set the tone for the rest of the game. Shane Bull capped off the night with the lone goal of the third period to seal the 4-1 win.

Rico DiMatteo was once again outstanding in net, following up his shutout performance from the previous night with a 31-save effort, stopping all but one of Fayetteville's 32 shots.

Scoring Summary

First Period

No Scoring

Shots on goal: FAY 14, PEN 10

Second Period

FAY 0, PEN 1

6:09 Sam Rhodes - Mastrangeli, Burnie

FAY 1, PEN 1

10:19 Tim Kent - Gorman, Lieth

FAY 1, PEN 2

17:06 Sam Rhodes - Jirousek

Fay 1, PEN 3

19:37 Tyler Burnie - Rhodes, Wiesner

Shots on goal: FAY 9, PEN 14

Third Period

FAY 1, PEN 4

10:29 Shane Bull - Rhodes

Shots on goal: FAY 9, PEN 11

Total shots on goal: FAY 32, PEN 35







