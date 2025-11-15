Alumni Game Final Roster Set

Published on November 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce the Alumni Game final roster!

The game will take place at Berglund Center on Saturday, November 15, with puck drop set for 1:30 P.M. Gates 2, 3, and 12 will open 12:45.

Dawgs from past seasons will return to the ice for three periods of action before the Roanoke vs. Peoria game later that evening at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are on sale online and at the Box Office, starting at $10 a person.

Final Alumni Game Roster

Blue White

#7 Nick Schneider #2 Travis Armstrong

#8 Phil Bronner #7 Nick DeVito

#8 Tommy Pokorney #10 Dillan Fox

#11 Steve Mele #10 Nate O'Brien

#15 Colin Murray #10 Brenden Pepe

#20 Jordan Carvalho #10 Brad Riccardi

#20 Zach Tatrn #12 Sean Federow

#21 Ben Bauer #14 Jackson Brewer

#26 Cody Dion #16 Tye McGinn

#26 Josh Nenadal #24 Jeff Jones

#55 Michael Harris #26 Riley Spraggs

#88 Jamie McGinn #48 Eric Witzel

#77 Chris Vella

#10 Ian Roberts (Goalie) #10 Justin Gortman (Goalie)







