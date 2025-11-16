Rivermen Battle Dawgs but Fall, 3-1

ROANOKE, VA - To say Saturday night was a battle would be an understatement. Over 200 combined penalty minutes for both sides as the first period devolved into one brawl after another in the first couple of minutes. In the end, the Rivermen fell 3-1 to the Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center and were forced to settle for a weekend split.

Michael McChesney was the only goal scorer for Peoria, while netminder Jack Bostedt made 35 saves on 37 shots in the loss. Peoria will be back on home ice next Friday night as they host the Quad City Storm for another home-and-home series.

FIRST PERIOD

In a hectic and physical period filled with bad blood, tensions boiled over early in the contest. Three separate scums culminated in nearly 150 penalty minutes being given out between the two sides. Animosity reigned as both head coaches were tossed out of the contest after a shouting match between the benches, and the Rivermen were forced to skate a majority of the period short-handed. Roanoke got on the board first off, a short-angle power-play goal by Ricky Boysen, but that was all that goaltender Jack Bostedt surrendered as the Rivermen held firm for the rest of the frame and trailed 1-0 after the first period despite being outshot 20-4.

SECOND PERIOD

Peoria killed off several penalties early in the second period and seemed to gain momentum from those kills late in the period. Michael Herrera corralled the puck in his own zone after a wide Roanoke shot and sent a quick pass up to Michael McChesney. McChesney, streaking up the left-wing side on an odd-man rush, rifled a hard wrist-shot high blocker side on Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush to tie the game up 1-1. The Rivermen outshot the Rail Yard Dawgs 11-7 in the second period and took momentum into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

Despite an early edge in momentum, the Rivermen ran into penalty trouble, especially late in the third period. A two-minute five-on-three advantage for the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed them to take advantage of a scramble right in front of the net to put Roanoke up 2-1. Peoria had some good chances with the goaltender pulled, but an empty net goal with three seconds to put paid to any chance of a comeback.







