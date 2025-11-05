Marksmen Add Defenseman Caydon Meyer

Published on November 5, 2025

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Caydon Meyer.

Meyer, 25, started this season with the Peoria Rivermen, appearing in two games.

Prior to embarking on his professional career, he spent the last four seasons with Bethel University (NCAA III). In 71 games for the Royals, the Woodbury, Minnesota native logged five goals and 25 assists.

Meyer and the Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Nov. 7, against the Macon Mayhem for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by The Zara Law Firm. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloHockey.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







