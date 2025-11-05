Tickets for Select Games on Sale Now

Published on November 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







On November 5 at 10:00 A.M., the following games will go on sale at Berglund Center box office and online:

November 26

November 28

December 11

December 13

December 20*

The Wisler Family Four Pack for the December 20 game will also go on sale online during this time. This package is available online only - Restrictions apply.

Package holders who are missing these games have been emailed instructions on how to retrieve their game tickets. If you did not receive an email, please contact your account representative.

Tthe remaining games for the 2025-2026 season, starting with December 27, will go on sale at the box office and online at a date to be determined. We continue to thank our fans for their patience as we transition from eTix to Ticketmaster as the ticketing provider for hockey and all Berglund Center events.







SPHL Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.