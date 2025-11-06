Pregame Event on December 27: Icebreaker Brawl

We're hosting a pregrame Icebreaker Brawl event in Berglund Hall before our Rumble in the Rink game on Saturday, December 27 featuring the stars of Pure Pro Wrestling. The event will open at 4:30 P.M. and the rumbling begins at 5:00 P.M. Local professional wrestlers "Handsome" Jimi Love, Drake Tungsten, Koga, Roanoke's own Big Pie, NWA legend "Mr. #1" George South, and many others will step in the ring for five matches ahead of the game. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears following the event; puck drops 7:05 P.M. in Berglund Center Coliseum.

How To Access Event:

The event will be accessible from the Berglund Hall entrance via the stairs located under the blue roof on the plaza at Berglund Center. ADA access is available from another entrance as needed. Patrons will have to go through security before entering the event and will be required to show a December 27 ticket. The arena is accessible from this space. Season ticket holders who wish to attend the event should also follow the entry instructions.







