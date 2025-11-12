Joe Widmar Named The Bubba's 33 November Player of the Month

Published on November 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Bubba's 33 November Player of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs is... #8 Joe Widmar!

The six-foot-two forward has enjoyed a hot start to the 2025-26 season for Roanoke. Through the team's first seven games, Widmar is the sole leader for the Dawgs in points (8), and is tied for the team lead for goals (3), assists (5), and plus/minus (plus-2). The 30-year-old center is tied for second in the SPHL in points, and ranks among the league's top five for goals and assists so far this season. The Northbrook, Illinois native has recorded a goal in each of his last two outings for the Dawgs, and had the primary assist on the game-winning goal by C.J. Valerian in Roanoke's 3-2 win at Fayetteville on Sunday, November 2!

The veteran playmaker has notched 11 goals, 25 assists, and a plus-six rating in 30 career appearances for the Dawgs since arriving to the Star City last season, and Widmar is now up to 179 combined points in his 160 career SPHL appearances!







SPHL Stories from November 12, 2025

