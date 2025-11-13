Birmingham on the Road Taking on Knoxville & Huntsville

The Birmingham Bulls turned a corner last weekend getting three out of a possible four points. On Friday night the Bulls defeated an old nemesis, Roanoke, 3-2 in overtime. Two nights later Birmingham picked up a point in Huntsville, losing in a third shootout of the year but had an incredible comeback to get there.

Birmingham was down by two goals twice in the third period but found a way to get to overtime. Down 4-2 late in the third period, the Bulls got goals from Kip Ledziankou with 2:35 left in the third, then the equalizer from Danny Weight with only three seconds remaining to send it to overtime. Huntsville won the game in yet another shootout for the Bulls. That is the third shootout loss for Birmingham in only seven games.

Birmingham has had three shootout losses, five one goal games, and another that the Bulls gave up an empty net goal. On top of that Birmingham has hit the post or crossbar nine times. Simply put, the Bulls are so close to being one of the top teams in the SPHL you can smell it. The question is how to get on the winning end of these shootouts and one goal games. It feels like it's just a matter of time before things turn. But since there are five months left in the regular season, there is plenty of time.

"It was a big off season for us with a lot of changes, so this is a process for those new guys and it takes some time". Head coach Craig Simchuk said. "Things are starting to come together now and we are playing the type of hockey we want to see. We just need a full 60 minutes. Right now we are getting 50 or 55 minutes of hockey. We have to put it together for the entire game. We're very close".

Birmingham will be on the road this weekend with games Friday at Knoxville (6:30 CST) and for another Sunday afternoon game in Huntsville (5:00 CST)

Knoxville has won 4 of their last 5 games and defeated the Bulls 5-2 their only loss of the year by more than 2 goals. Once again the Bulls held a 2-1 lead through the middle of the second period and were on the power play. They gave up a shorthanded goal to Tyler Williams that tied the game and flipped the momentum to Knoxville.

The game Sunday night in Huntsville will be the second consecutive Sunday game for both teams and the second of nine games this season between the two.







