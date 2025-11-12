Thunderbolts Host Quad City this Friday for Mascot Night/Free Kids Friday

Published on November 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Winners of their only game of the past weekend and three straight games overall, the Thunderbolts are set for a home-and-home matchup with the Quad City Storm, beginning Friday night at Ford Center for Mascot Night/Free Kids Friday, before Saturday night's rematch at Quad City.

Week In Review:

Defense, goaltending, and timely goal scoring came together once again for Evansville as they defeated the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 at Ford Center on Friday night. Cameron Patton and Derek Contessa scored one goal each, while Kristian Stead stopped 25 of 26 shots faced.

The Week Ahead:

Bring the whole family to our annual Free Kids Friday & Mascot Night this Friday, November 14th against the Quad City Storm, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT! All kids get in FREE (with valid adult ticket) alongside a paid adult ticket, plus enjoy a fun-filled night with your favorite mascots, games, and activities. The ticket offer is only able to be purchased at the Ford Center Box Office. Enjoy hanging with mascots from the Indianapolis Indians, Indy Ignite Volleyball, Ellis Park, University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Otters, Local Geico Office Gecko, Indiana Army National Guard and Highland Challenger Baseball, with more to come! Legendary Inflatables will have an inflatable slide set up in the lobby! It's the perfect way for young fans to experience the excitement of Thunderbolts hockey! For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT(2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Box Office. The Thunderbolts will face off once again against the Storm in the Quad Cities on Saturday, opening face-off set for 7:10pm. Fans can watch Saturday's game on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel!

Coming Soon:

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts for First Responders Night on Friday, November 21st as we honor the everyday heroes who keep our community safe. Enjoy an action-packed night of hockey with special recognitions to all first responders. Current and former first responders will have the option to purchase $12 goal zone tickets or $17 center ice tickets for them and up to 5 people. Purchase those tickets here: bit.ly/FirstResponders25. American Red Cross Blood Drive will be set up in the corner club at the Ford Center from 12:00-5:00. More info on this to come. Join us for Toy Story Jersey Night on Saturday November 22nd for a fun-filled evening featuring themed games, music, and Toy Story themed jerseys inspired by the beloved movie. These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game! Bring the whole family and let your imagination take the ice--because this game's gonna be infinity and beyond! Both games at Ford Center will begin at 7:00pm CT!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 2-5-0, 4 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (9 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Zane Steeves (1-3-0, .921 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs QCS: 1-1

The Storm were defeated twice by the Peoria Rivermen this past weekend, 4-1 in Peoria on Friday and 7-2 on home ice on Saturday. Brodie Girod scored Quad City's lone goal on Friday, which initially opened a 1-0 lead for the Storm, before the Rivermen scored the next four goals. Goals by Davis Kirkendall and Girod on Saturday nullified one-goal deficits, however the Rivermen scored five unanswered goals to pull away completely.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

- Fri. 11/7: D Max Thiessen activated from Injured Reserve

- Thur. 11/6: D Jaden Shields loaned to Idaho (ECHL)

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







