Thunderbolts Defeat Havoc, 2-1, for Third Straight Victory

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Behind two early goals and more solid defense, the Thunderbolts defeated the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 on Friday night at Ford Center, extending Evansville's win streak to three games and entering a tie for first place in the SPHL standings. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, November 14th against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts jumped out to an early lead, as a pass from Havoc goaltender Brian Wilson from behind the net banked off a teammate's skate and into the crease, where Cameron Patton scored to give Evansville the opening lead, assisted by Aidan Litke only 2:27 into the game, the goal being the first of Patton's professional career. Another Wilson turnover ended up in the Havoc net later at 9:15, as Will van der Veen intercepted a Wilson pass up the far boards and got a quick shot off, with the rebound scored on by Derek Contessa, who was playing in his 100th professional game, to make it 2-0 Evansville. The Havoc made their biggest push early in the second period and Josh Kestner scored 4:48 into the middle frame to cut Evansville's lead to 2-1. Kristian Stead was perfect the rest of the game, Evansville's penalty kill went 3-for-3, and the Thunderbolts defense was able to keep the Havoc off the attack and secure the 2-1 victory, with Evansville now tied with the Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers for first place in the SPHL standings as of Friday evening.

Patton and Contessa scored Evansville's goals while Kristian Stead finished with 25 saves on 26 shots on goal for his 5th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, December 19th at Von Braun Center, with the season series tied 1-1.







SPHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.