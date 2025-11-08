Mayhem Drop Third Straight in Fayetteville

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) - The Mayhem came up just short again in overtime at the hands of the Fayetteville Marksmen, 2-1.

Both teams got off to slow starts with not much action until Jake Goldowski snuck one five-hole on Marksmen goaltender Mason Beaupit half way through the first frame. The pace and chances picked up after the goal with each team generating a couple chances but both Mason Beaupit and Josh Boyko were up to the task, allowing the Mayhem to take the lead into the intermission.

The Mayhem had a stronger start in the second period drawing a penalty but could not capitalize. It was all Marksmen for the rest of the period, spending most of the time in the Mayhem's D-zone. The Mayhem held strong, anchored by Boyko and complemented by good shot blocking but the Marksmen would break through by scoring their first power play goal of the season to tie the game 1-1.

The third period saw both teams trade power plays with each team having 2 each. Neither team was able to score on their power plays. Time would run out on regulation making this an all too familiar feeling for the Mayhem.

Overtime was the most competitive hockey from either team with many chances at both ends and big saves, especially by Boyko. Eventually, the Marksmen's pressure would overcome the Mayhem when Graeme McCrory tucked home a rebound for the game winner and the 2-1 final.

The Mayhem face off against the Marksmen again tomorrow in Fayetteville at 6:00 PM ET. The Mayhem return home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs on Medieval Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







