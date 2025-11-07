Leroux to IR; Gagnon Added Ahead of Home Weekend

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears made a series of transactions ahead of a two-game weekend at home beginning Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Forward Paxton Leroux has been placed on the 14-Day IR and goalie Christian Propp has been loaned to the Greensboro Gargoyles in the ECHL. In addition, forward Alex Gagnon has been activated off the team's reserve list and Phil Krawec has signed as an emergency backup goaltender.

Leroux dressed for each of Knoxville's first five games in his maiden SPHL season. The Peterborough, Ont. native has appeared in 86 career games in the ECHL.

Propp signed with Knoxville late last month. He appeared in 16 ECHL games for Rapid City as a rookie last season, going 5-6-3 with a 3.39 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

Gagnon is in his third professional season after competing in Europe over the past two years. He appeared in 35 games in Norway last season, scoring 20 goals and adding 30 assists. He put up 24 points in 25 games in his rookie season in France.

Krawec returns as Knoxville's EBUG, as he has done so on occasion over the past two years. He made a late appearance in Knoxville's preseason game on Oct. 10.

The Ice Bears host Pensacola Friday and Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.







SPHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.