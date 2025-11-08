Mcchesney, Rivermen Charge Past Storm, 4-1

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, led by their veterans, charged ahead and ended a two-game skid as they defeated the Quad City Storm 4-1 on Friday night at Carver Arena. Michael McChesney had two goals, while Alec Baer and Dylan Massie each contributed one. Goaltender Nick Latinovich made 18 saves in the victory.

Quad City netted the first goal of the game off a power-play rebound right in front, midway through the first period, to take a 1-0 lead. After that, though, the Rivermen upped their speed and physical presence, winning races and battles in the offensive zone. This produced several quality chances, although they did not score, which gave the Rivermen some positive momentum heading into the second period.

This momentum carried over into the second period as the Rivermen continued to dominate the play and gained strength as the physical play and speed intensified. Midway through the second period, as a Rivermen power-play expired, Cory Dennis got a wrist-shot from the high-slot that sailed wide of the net. The puck, however, deflected back off the end boards right to Michael McChesney at the side of the net, and he made no mistake in shooting it quickly into the cage for his third goal of the season. McChesney's tally tied the game up at 1-1, and the Rivermen carried that momentum into the third period.

Peoria continued to carry the play into the third period, outshooting the Storm 12-3 by period's end. They were rewarded for their tenacity with three goals, two of them coming off the power play. McChesney tipped a point-shot from defenseman Nick Parody early on the third while on the power play to secure his second goal of the game. Then, about three minutes later, Alec Baer buried a rebound on the power play to secure a 3-1 Rivermen lead. Late in the contest, forward Dylan Massie scored his first goal of the season on an empty-net goal in the offensive zone. The goal held extra significance as not only did it come against Massie's former team in the Quad City Storm, but also against his twin brother Noah, who suited up for Quad City on Friday night.

Peoria returned to the win column to take a 4 points-to-none lead in the War on I-74 Trophy race and remained perfect on home ice. Friday night's win also marked the first time this season that the Rivermen out-shot an opponent (40-19 tonight vs the Storm). Peoria will conclude the weekend on the road tomorrow night in Moline, IL, at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in hopes of sweeping the weekend. Face-off is set for 7:10 pm.







