Close Call, Havoc Fall, 2-1, to Thunderbolts

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Huntsville Havoc fought hard, but came up just short against the Thunderbolts Friday night in 2-1 defeat.

The Thunderbolts got on the board early at 2:27, taking advantage of a loose puck. Several icing calls on both sides slowed the pace, but the Bolts scored again at 9:15, heading into the first intermission up by 2.

The physicality picked up in the second period with both teams trading hits and minor penalties. The Havoc found some momentum when Josh Kestner, assisted by Gio Procopio and Craig McCabe, forced the puck through the opposing goalie at 4:48, cutting the Thunderbolts' lead in half.

Going into the last frame down by one, the Havoc skated hard and fast, firing seven shots on goal. Despite back-to-back power plays with several close chances, they could not find the equalizer. The final buzzer sounded with the score at 2-1 in favor of the Thunderbolts.

Brian Wilson stopped 25-of-27 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Birmingham Bulls on Sunday, November 9 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Probst Arena.







