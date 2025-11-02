Havoc Secure Late Win Over Storm

Published on November 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

MOLINE, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc fought hard into the third period for a 2-1 win against the Quad City Storm.

Without any penalties or goals, the first period remained calm. Both goalies made good work in the crease, saving puck after puck. The Havoc had more shots on goal, outshooting the Storm 12-7 in the first frame.

The second period saw a bit more action with a goal and a penalty for each team. Alger netted the first goal at 7:00, taking the lead for the Havoc. The Storm answered seven minutes later, tying the game at 1-1.

Proving to be a game of 'Who has the stronger nerves,' the third period remained all tied up until only four minutes were left to play. Kestner, assisted by Charlie Risk and Austin Alger, scored the game-winning goal during a power play at 16:51, bringing the Havoc up just in time.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-27 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Sunday, November 2 against the Quad City Storm at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.







