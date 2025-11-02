Ice Flyers Edge Macon, 2-1
Published on November 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - On Day of the Dead Night at the Hangar, the Ice Flyers battled the Macon Mayhem in front of 5,414 fans in a thrilling contest that went the distance. The first period remained scoreless as both goaltenders stood tall.
Macon's Conor Witherspoon broke the deadlock in the second period, but Dawson Sciarrino answered back with his first professional goal to tie the game at 1-1. The score remained tied through the third period, sending the game to overtime.
The overtime period saw no scoring, pushing the game to a shootout. Justin Thompson scored for Macon on their second attempt, then Tyler Burnie evened things up on the Ice Flyers' fourth chance. In the final round, Lukas Jirousek sealed the deal with the game-winning goal, giving the Ice Flyers a dramatic shootout victory on Day of the Dead Night.
Fans can bid on the game-winning autographed goal puck from tonight's game on DASH.
The Ice Flyers will travel to Knoxville next weekend for a pair of games on the 7th and 8th then return home to the Hangar for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night on November 14 and Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter on November 15.
Scoring Summary
First Period
No scoring
Shots on goal: MAC 8, PEN 7
Second Period
MAC 1, PEN 0
8:10 Conor Witherspoon (3) - Unassisted
MAC 1, PEN 1
16:00 Dawson Sciarrino(1) - Gaudette, Mastrangeli
Shots on Goal: MAC 7, PEN 16
Third Period
No Scoring.
Shots on Goal: MAC 13, PEN 11
Overtime
No Scoring.
Shots on goal: MAC 5, PEN 3
Shootout
MAC 1, PEN 0
Justin Thompson (MAC) - 2nd Round
Tyler Burnie (PEN) - 4th Round
Lukas Jirousek (PEN) - 5th Round
Total shots on goal: MAC 33, PEN 38
