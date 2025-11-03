Ice Flyers Head to Knoxville for Weekend

PENSACOLA, FLA. - Fresh off a thrilling shootout victory over the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night, the Ice Flyers are wasting no time shifting their focus to the road ahead. The team now turns its attention to their first matchup of the season against the Knoxville Ice Bears, with back-to-back games scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Knoxville.

Here's a look at this week's schedule:

MONDAY - PRACTICE

The team made their return to practice on Monday morning, engaging in an on-ice skill development session that placed emphasis on position-specific training exercises and comprehensive preparations for upcoming games.

TUESDAY - FILM REVIEW/PRACTICE/TRAINING SESSION

On Tuesday, the team will have a film session, followed by an on-ice practice and a post-practice workout with D1 Training.

WEDNESDAY - PRACTICE

Wednesday the guys will have a team breakfast followed by an on-ice practice.

THURSDAY - Practice/Travel Day

On Wednesday morning, the team will hold a focused practice session before packing up and heading to Knoxville for their upcoming road games.

FRIDAY - Ice Flyers vs Knoxville | 6:30pm ct

On Friday at the team will face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first of 6 matchups this regular season.

SATURDAY - Ice Flyers vs Knoxville | 6:30pm ct

Saturday the two team's will have their rematch at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. The team will stay the night before heading back to Pensacola on Sunday.







