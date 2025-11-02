Los Zorros de Fayetteville Bounce Back with Win Over Roanoke

Published on November 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Los Zorros de Fayetteville, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2-1 on Saturday night.

The trend continued for the fourth time in as many games, as neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame - with Fayetteville leading the shot column 9-7.

Joe Widmar opened up the scoring 4:48 into the middle frame, cashing home a rebound from Bryce Martin and Trey Fechko, making it 1-0. Tim Kent potted home a backdoor feed at 15:55, evening it up 1-1, with Chance Gorman and Mike Moran picking up the helpers to close out the scoring in the period.

Blake Holmes scored the lone goal in the final frame at 10:26, set up by Tim Kent and Mike Moran, securing the 2-1 final.

Fayetteville improves to 2-1-1-0 on the season, with Colby Muise stopping 16-of-17 in the win. Brody Claeys stopped 22-of-24 in the Dawgs' effort.

Both teams will square off again tomorrow, with puck drop from the Crown Coliseum set for 3:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Sunday, Nov. 2nd marks the first Salute to Service game of the season, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate. Single-game tickets can be purchased at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.