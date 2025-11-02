Dawgs Activate Manning, Place Beaudoin on 14-Day IR

November 1, 2025

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that the team has activated forward Tim Manning from the 14-day injured reserve list and placed defenseman Olivier Beaudoin on the 14-day injured reserve list.

Manning returned to the Dawgs this fall after starting his pro career in the Star City last March, suiting up on Opening Night against Huntsville on October 17 before he was placed on the injured reserve. The 25-year-old rookie recorded two goals, two assists, and eight penalty minutes in 12 games played in the 2024-25 regular season, and also played in all three of Roanoke's games during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs. The five-foot-ten forward had previously played at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Gustav Müller. Manning had a strong career at Albertus Magnus, notching 28 goals, 32 assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-25 rating in 97 career collegiate games. The Mentor, Ohio native had 21 points as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, then had back-to-back seasons with 17 points before turning pro with Roanoke. Prior to college, Manning had junior hockey experience in the NAHL, EHL, and USPHL Premier in addition to being the captain for two seasons at Holderness School (USHS).

Beaudoin came to Roanoke after spending last season in the LNAH and FPHL. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native began the 2024-25 season with Saint-Georges-de-Beauce COOL-FM, where he recorded one goal and three assists over eight games. Midway through the season, he made the move to the FPHL's HC Venom, adding five goals and four assists in 26 appearances. He also spent time with the Carolina Thunderbirds, suiting up for 10 games. This will be Beaudoin's first season in the SPHL. The 22-year-old defenseman played four years of junior hockey in the QMJHL, QJHL, AJHL, and MJAHL, winning the MJAHL Defenseman of the Year Award in the 2023-24 season after recording 12 goals, 37 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 46 games played for the West Kent Steamers.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, November 1, at the Crown Coliseum at 6:00 P.M. EST.







