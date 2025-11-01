Dawgs Don't Get the Bounces in 2-0 Road Loss to Ice Bears

Published on October 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (1-3) played tough in a defensive battle against the Knoxville Ice Bears (2-2) on Halloween, but came up short late in the game in a 2-0 loss at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday. Roanoke outshot Knoxville 38-34, and Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush was outstanding with 32 saves on 33 shots faced, but Knoxville netminder Stephen Mundinger held on for a 38-save shutout to pair with two goals by the Ice Bears in the final three minutes of the contest.

Both teams came out playing at a high pace on Friday night, but the physicality of both squads limited the offensive chances throughout the first period. Knoxville had two half-breakaway chances that failed to beat Roanoke's Roudebush, as he made several highlight saves throughout the night. Meanwhile,the Dawgs didn't get a real 'Grade A' chance until the final five minutes of the frame, as they ended up with four shots on net in less than 20 seconds during a great offensive zone possession. Roanoke outshot Knoxville 12-8, but the game remained scoreless at the first intermission.

The opportunities increased for both teams in the second period, but the respective goaltending and defensive work by Roanoke and Knoxville kept the game tied at 0-0. Late on in the period at 14:04, Knoxville's Blake Tosto and Paxton Leroux would drop the gloves with Roanoke's Matt O'Dea and Andrew Stacey, respectively, and that brought added intensity to the final minutes of the period. A Roanoke power play chance after Knoxville was whistled for tripping did yield a great chance for rookie Trey Fechko, as well as two wide-open shorthanded chances for Knoxville's Jimmy Soper and Tyler Williams that Roudebush kept out, but neither team had lit the lamp by the time the horn sounded on the middle frame of play.

Knoxville would snag two power play chances in the final 20 minutes - one early on in the frame after Roanoke's Khristian Acosta was called for tripping at 2:04, and another late on when Dawgs defenseman Olivier Beaudoin was called for delay of game at 14:30. Fechko had a baseball swing-esque shot on a rebound chance in the middle of the period for Roanoke, but it bounced off Mundinger's back and somehow stayed out. Roudebush continued to make remarkable saves, and the game was still scoreless with less than three minutes left. Finally, a botched clearance by Roanoke sprung a Knoxville 2-on-1 that was finished by Tyler Williams at 17:17. Despite some late chances with the extra attacker on for the Dawgs, Williams would find the empty net for his second goal in quick succession with just six seconds left to give the Ice Bears the 2-0 victory. The Dawgs were 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 0-for-2 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road to face the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, November 1, at the Crown Coliseum at 6:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







