Outen to IR; Ice Bears Sign Two

Published on October 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Nick Cafarelli and goaltender Christian Propp ahead of Friday night's home game against Roanoke, head coach John Gurskis confirmed. In addition, rookie goalie Tyriq Outen has been placed on 30-Day injured reserve, retroactive to his appearance from Saturday, Oct. 25.

Outen stopped 29 of 30 shots against the Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center in his professional debut before leaving the game midway through the third period with a lower body injury and the Ice Bears leading 4-1. Knoxville went on to hold on for a 4-3 victory, giving Outen a win in his first career game.

Cafarelli, a 23-year-old rookie from Middleton, Mass., joins the Ice Bears after wrapping up his collegiate career at the Rochester Institute of Technology last season where he appeared in 33 games. He scored one goal and totaled eight points before playing a game with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. He previously spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire.

Propp, 26, is in his second full pro season after appearing in 16 games for the ECHL's Rapid City Rush last season. After concluding his college career at Wilfrid Laurier University, he played ten games in the ECHL for Wheeling and Rapid City to close out the 2023-24 campaign. He has also appeared in 162 games in the OHL over the course of five seasons.

The Ice Bears host the Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:30 at the Civic Coliseum.







