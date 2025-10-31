Ticketing Transition Delayed

Published on October 31, 2025

We want to keep our fans in the loop as we transition to our new ticketing provider, Ticketmaster. Due to unforeseen issues, we are experiencing a delay in the setup and startup process. As a result, our on sale date with the new provider will be pushed to mid-December, with our first game on the new system being Saturday, December 27.

On November 5 at 10:00 A.M., the following games will go on sale using the eTix platform (current provider) at the box office and online:

November 26

November 28

December 11

December 13

December 20

Package holders missing tickets for the dates listed above will receive an email on Friday, October 31 asking for your preferred delivery method, either SMS (text message delivery) or printed tickets. Season ticket holders with booklets or lanyards will not be affected by this delay.

We sincerely apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to bring you a better, smoother ticketing experience very soon! We appreciate your continued support of the Rail Yard Dawgs. Please contact the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff with questions.







