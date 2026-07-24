the Dawgs Sign Rookie Gutt for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that rookie John Gutt has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The Middletown, New Jersey native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Utica University (NCAA III), appearing in 95 career games. During his senior season, the 25-year-old recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, and a plus-4 rating.

Gutt helped lead Utica to three consecutive UCHC championships during his collegiate career. Following the 2025-26 season, the five-foot-10 forward was named to the UCHC All-Tournament Team and earned Third Team All-Conference honors.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







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