Deloury Signs with Roanoke for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman, Trey Deloury has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

Returning for his second professional season in Roanoke, the Andover, Massachusetts native joined the Rail Yard Dawgs midway through the 2025-2026 season. After signing with the team in December, Deloury suited up for 26 games, registering one goal, two assists, and 54 penalty minutes. He began the season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, collecting one goal and six assists in 21 games before making the move to Roanoke

Prior to his professional career, the six-foot-five defenseman played four seasons of college hockey at Post University (NCAA-DIII), tallying four goals, 25 assists, and 82 penalty minutes in 91 career games. Deloury also served as team captain in his senior year at Post during the 2024-25 season.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







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