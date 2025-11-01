Peoria Spooked by Thunderbolts, 2-1, on Halloween Night

Published on October 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

EVANSVILLE, IN -- The Rivermen saw their early winning streak come to an end on Halloween night as Peoria ran into a desperate Evansville Thunderbolts team to secure their first home win of the season. Peoria fell to the defending Presidents' Cup Champions 2-1 at the Ford Center on Friday night.

Despite an early five-minute major power play, the Rivermen failed to take advantage and find the back of the net. Instead, it was the Thunderbolts who brought the play to Peoria, outshooting the Rivermen 14-5 in the first. That edge in shots-on-goal showed as the Bolts took advantage of an odd-man rush to get on the board first and take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Evansville extended its lead off a power-play tally early in the second period, but the Rivermen responded just 40 seconds later. A broken play in the slot saw Braydon Barker pick up the puck and, instead of shooting, sent a quick pass to the side of the net where Griffen Fox was waiting. Fox made no mistake and roofed a quick shot into the top-shelf to trim the Evansville lead 2-1. Despite some strong chances for the Rivermen, including one on a late power play where Barker was denied on the doorstep of the goal, the Evansville lead held going into the third period.

The third period was stifling for the Rivermen as Evansville kept Peoria from getting consistent offensive pressure. Instead, it was the Thunderbolts who dialed up the pressure, keeping the Rivermen penned in their own zone and limiting their zone exits with possession. In the end, despite several power play chances, the Rivermen fell for the first time this season, 2-1.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night as Peoria will look for the weekend split on the road in Evansville. Face-off is set for 7:05 pm.







