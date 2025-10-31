Mayhem Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Saturday's Game

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed forward Nathan Carl ahead of their game in Pensacola this weekend.

Carl, 25, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, was waived by the Knoxville Ice Bears earlier this week and now signs with Macon after clearing. The move comes following the announcement of a seven-game suspension for Mayhem forward Matteo Ybarra that will see him become eligible to return to the lineup on Wednesday, November 26 against Evansville.

Carl made his professional debut with Knoxville this season after four years at NCAA division-III Nichols College, where he recorded 61 points (32 g, 29 a) in 99 games.

Additionally, earlier this week the Mayhem announced that they have signed defenseman Landon Johnson.

Johnson, 26, from Little Falls, Minn., was waived by the Peoria Rivermen after the first two games of the season, and now makes his way to Macon. The move comes following the Mayhem placing defenseman Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira on 14-day IR.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Johnson spent five years at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he recorded 10 assists in 72 games.

Both Johnson and Carl are anticipated to make their Mayhem debuts on Saturday in Pensacola.

The Mayhem begin a three-week road trip on Saturday in Pensacola, before returning home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs on Medieval Knight. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







