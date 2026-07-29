Dawgs Sign Rookie Brennan for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that rookie Cole Brennan has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The Sussex, New Jersey native spent four seasons at the University of Southern Maine (NCAA DIII). During his senior season, Brennan served as team captain, recording two goals, 12 assists and 14 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10 defenseman also ranked second on the team with 35 blocked shots and surpassed 100 career blocked shots during his final season with the Huskies.

Prior to his collegiate career, Brennan spent two seasons at Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut, serving as team captain during his second year. He also appeared in 20 games with the Connecticut Jr. Rangers (USPHL Premier) during the 2020-21 season, tallying four goals and two assists. Brennan then skated with the EHL's Seahawks Hockey Club in 2021-22, where he registered 10 points on three goals and seven assists.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







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