Dawgs Sign Rookie Kindrachuk for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed rookie Zane Kindrachuk for the 2026-2027 season.

The Calgary, Alberta native played five seasons of NCAA hockey, spending his first two years at Niagara University (NCAA DI) before transferring to Albertus Magnus College (NCAA DIII). With the Falcons, the 5-foot-11 forward appeared in 70 games, recording 28 goals, 25 assists over three seasons.

Prior to his collegiate career, Kindrachuk played five seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Okotoks Oilers where he served as alternate captain for two seasons.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







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