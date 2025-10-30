All Access: Benchwarmer Experience Announced for Dawgs Fans

Published on October 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Get closer to the action than ever with our new gameday experience - All Access: Benchwarmer Experience! This exclusive offer lets fans watch warmups right from the team bench - the very spot where your favorite players gear up for game time.

At the beginning of each month, all home games for that month will go on sale exclusively on DASH. Each home game has a maximum of 20 benchwarmer tickets available for $20 each. All ages are welcome. Please note that a game ticket is also required to participate and should be purchased separately online or at the box office.

Fans who purchase tickets for an All Access experience will receive an email prior to the game with when and where to arrive, along with a digital waiver to sign before your experience. Participant departure time is 6:15 P.M. and will be strictly enforced. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated and will not be refunded.

We're excited to share this offer with our fans for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season. All Access Experience tickets for all November games go on sale November 3 at 3:00 P.M. on DASH. Please contact Madelyn Brosan at madelyn@railyarddawgs.com with questions.







