Rivermen Sign Former Thunderbolt Benjamin Lindberg Ahead of Weekend Series in Evansville

Published on October 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed former Thunderbolt and President's Cup Champion Benjamin Lindberg to the active roster ahead of the team's first weekend road trip to take on the defending champion Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday night. The Rivermen have also waived forward Damon Zimmer.

Lindberg, a native of East Aurora, New York, is in his third full season of professional hockey, having suited up for the Thunderbolts in his previous two seasons. Lindberg contributed 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 34 regular-season games for Evansville last year while also accepting ECHL callups to the Adirondack Thunder and the Worcester Railers. Lindberg played in all seven playoff games for Evansville en route to that organization's first-ever President's Cup championship. He had three assists last postseason. Before starting his professional career, Lindberg played at the NCAA Division III level for Morrisville State College.

Lindberg will be available for the Rivermen as they travel to Evansville, Indiana, to take on the defending Presidents' Cup champions Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday (October 31 and November 1) at 7:00 pm at the Ford Center. This will be the first meeting between Peoria and Evansville since the Thunderbolts eliminated the Rivermen from the playoffs in the second round last April.







