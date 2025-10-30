Dawgs Place Forward Furuseth on Waivers

Published on October 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has activated forward Damon Furuseth from the 14-day injured reserve list and subsequently placed him on waivers.

Furuseth joined the Dawgs this fall entering training camp, but was placed on the injured reserve list before he could make his debut for Roanoke. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native played with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats last season, recording five goals, three assists, and a plus-five rating in 13 games down in Wytheville. The six-foot forward primarily spent his junior hockey days in the NAHL for the Austin Bruins, putting up 25 goals and 53 assists over 173 games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 31, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 7:30 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.