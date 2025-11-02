Dawgs Prevail with 3-2 OT Win on the Road at Fayetteville

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (2-4) prevailed on the road on Sunday afternoon against the Fayetteville Marksmen (2-1-2), taking a 3-2 overtime win at the Crown Coliseum. C.J. Valerian capped off his Gordie Howe Hat Trick with the game-winning goal, Joe Widmar and Matt Dorsey added goals for Roanoke, and Austyn Roudebush stopped 31-of-33 shots faced in net to record his 110th career SPHL victory.

The defensive battle that took place on Saturday continued into the start of Sunday's game, as both teams were held scoreless in the first period. Fayetteville had two power play chances killed by the Dawgs, while Roanoke had one chance come up empty in between. A pretty wraparound attempt by Roanoke's Travis Broughman late in the period might have been the best scoring chance for either side, but it remained 0-0 at the first intermission.

It was a much better start from Roanoke in the second period, as the visitors notched six of the first eight combined shots on goal in the period. Gustav Müller nearly snuck a backhanded wraparound shot into the net, but the Dawgs would have to wait until 6:32 to draw first blood. The Fechko brothers combined on a transition play down the right-wing side, and Trey Fechko's shot rebounded up in the air perfectly for Widmar to slap home with a baseball-swinging finish at the left goalpost to give Roanoke the 1-0 lead. Fayetteville would answer, scoring just one second after a power play chance expired on a circle-to-circle pass that left Chance Gorman all alone for a one-timer at the right-wing dot at 13:11. The Marksmen took the lead at 17:30, as Gorman's faceoff was won cleanly back to Hlib Varava for a go-ahead blast at the top of the left-wing circle. Roanoke's Valerian dropped the gloves and fought John Aonso in the final minute of the frame, but the Dawgs trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Two more penalty kills early in the third period for the Dawgs, and they would find the game's tying goal roughly halfway through the third period. A clearance by Valerian was chased down by Ryan Reifler, and Reifler centered the puck to the slot for the game tying goal at 9:21. Both teams had chances for the game-winner down the stretch, but it would require overtime on Sunday. The Dawgs drew a power play chance in the extra frame, and a net-front scramble with Müller and Widmar in the area freed up Valerian to jam the puck home at 3:14 to secure the road win for the Dawgs.

Colby Muise saved 18-of-21 shots faced for Fayetteville. The Dawgs were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-6 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road to face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, November 7, at the Pelham Civic Complex at 8:00 P.M. EST.







