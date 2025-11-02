SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on November 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced that Fayetteville's Coltan Wilkie has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 20, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, November 1.
At 5:52 of the third period, Wilkie was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.
Wilkie will miss Fayetteville's game today against Roanoke.
