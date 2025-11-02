SPHL Announces Suspension
SPHL SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on November 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced that Fayetteville's Coltan Wilkie has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 20, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, November 1.

At 5:52 of the third period, Wilkie was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

Wilkie will miss Fayetteville's game today against Roanoke.

Check out the SPHL Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



SPHL Stories from November 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central