Brkin Stellar Again in Shootout Loss in Pensacola

Published on November 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(PENSACOLA, Fla.) - The Mayhem fell in the shootout to the Ice Flyers for the second time this season, losing by a final score of 2-1.

With both teams finding chances in the first period, both goalies had a tough test in the opening frame. Bailey Brkin and Rico DiMatteo made every save required of them, and Max Messier dropped the gloves at center ice with Lukas Jirousek to cap off a scoreless first. Bobby Price and Nathan Carl helped establish the most dangerous chances of the period for the Mayhem.

The second saw a little more action, as the Mayhem took their first lead of the season as Conor Witherspoon scored for the third straight game on a two-man advantage to go up 1-0. Then eight minutes later, Dawson Sciarrino walked end-to-end and ripped a wrister past Brkin's glove to even the game. Brkin made up for it, with a show-stopping glove save on Zack Bross to keep the game tied at one after two periods.

In the third period, the Mayhem had the majority of the chances, with Jake Goldowski particularly being in the middle of the action, but neither team could break through as the night of stellar goaltending continued.

The Mayhem dominated overtime, with at least four grade-A scoring chances, but Rico DiMatteo continued to keep his team in the fight. The game went to a shootout, where Justin Thompson scored in the second round to put the Mayhem up 1-0. However it was Tyler Burnie in the fourth round who evened the shootout at one, then Lukas Jirousek in the fifth round who scored the shootout winner against the Mayhem for the second straight game.

The Mayhem are in Fayetteville next weekend, and return home for Medieval Knight against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, November 21 at 7 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







