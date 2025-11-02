Hard-Fought Game, Havoc Fall Short to Storm

Published on November 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MOLINE, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc battled to the end Sunday afternoon, running out of time against the Quad City Storm in a 6-4 loss.

The first period resembled that of the day before: no penalties, no goals. Tempers were elevated with some pushing going on throughout. G4 stood tall between the pipes and made 11 saves, including several denials of close-up shots.

Chaos ensued in the second frame. After Terry Ryder and Gio Procopio landed in the penalty box, the Havoc had to fight hard during 5on3 for 1:04. The Storm opened scoring on the power play. Ethan Lindsay, assisted by Dom Procopio, shot a fast one past their goalie, tying up the game at 1-1. The Havoc was up by one after Craig McCabe netted the second goal with assists by Terry Ryder and Cole Reginato. The Storm answered just 14 seconds later, pulling even at 2-2. Gloves flew off, resulting in fighting penalties for both teams. The Storm gained the lead at 16:48, pushing a puck past Girard. Unwilling to go into the second stoppage down by one, Austin Alger, backed by Dom Procopio and Gio Procopio, netted the equalizer with just 5 second left in the frame.

The third period was filled with fast hockey. Retaking the lead, the Storm scored through traffic at 8:24. They followed with a slap shot that flew over G4's shoulder, leaving them up 5-3. Girard came off the ice, giving the Havoc a one-man advantage. With the help of Austin Alger and Charlie Risk, Kevin Weaver-Vitale played catch-up and scored under pressure at 18:08. The Storm lit the lamp a last time with only six seconds left in the game, scoring on an empty net and bringing the board to 6-4.

Billy Girard IV stopped 35-of-41 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, November 7 against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center.







SPHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.