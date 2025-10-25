Home Sweet Win: Havoc Coolly Handle Ice Flyers in Opener

Published on October 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc freezes out the Ice Flyers at their Home Opener in 6-2 win.

The Ice Flyers pulled ahead early in the first period at 7:40. To extend their short-lived lead, the Flyers scored again at 11:31, leaving them up 2-0.

Undeterred by the early setback, the Havoc brought the heat during the second period. Austin Alger put the team on the board at 3:35, assisted by Charlie Risk. Josh Kestner found the back of the net soon after at 6:09 with the help of Alger. Via assists by Cole Reginato and Charlie Risk, Kevin Weaver-Vitale lit the lamp only 27 seconds later at 6:36, allowing the Havoc to pull ahead to 3-2.

Although the Havoc skated into the third period up by one, they only kept the pucks flying. Craig McCabe tucked in the Insurance Goal with ease at 6:10, assisted by Josh Kestner. Austin Alger, backed by Dom Procopio, followed at 11:14, sneaking the puck between the pipes. At 16:39, Alger scored an alley-oop, finishing the night off with a hat-trick that took the Havoc to the final score of 6-2.

Brian Wilson stopped 27-of-29 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, October 25 against the Macon Mayhem at the Macon Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.