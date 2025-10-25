Kirton, Gilmour Lead ThunderBolts in 5-1 Win at Quad City

Published on October 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Moline, Ill.: Behind two goals from Scott Kirton and a goal and assist from Tyson Gilmour, the Thunderbolts pulled away in the second half of their game against the Storm on Friday night at Vibrant Arena, winning by a 5-1 score. The Thunderbolts' home opener and President's Cup Championship celebration game at Ford Center will be on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City at 7:00pm CT.

The first period was a back-and-forth affair, with the first goal scored by Evansville's Will van der Veen at 10:08, assisted by Matthew Hobbs and Jordan Simoneau. Quad City responded shortly afterward at 12:32 as Donte DiPonio scored to tie the game 1-1. Following a massive open-ice hit by Jordan Simoneau on Quad City's Dmitri Toporowski late in the first period, two fights broke out as Simoneau was challenged by Tommy Tsicos, while Hobbs squared off against Nick Pennucci. The Thunderbolts held strong in the second period and took the 2-1 lead at 11:29 as Kirton scored off the rush from Matt Clark, the lead expanded by Kirton to 3-1 just over two minutes later at 13:54 off a rebound from Isaac Chapman and Gilmour. In the final minute of the second period, Gilmour scored his goal on the power play with a shot that snuck through goaltender Luke Lush, assisted by Clark and Simoneau at 19:33 to put Evansville ahead 4-1 after two periods. After killing three penalties to start the third period, Evansville put the game on ice at 13:17 as Derek Contessa wired a shot home to make it 5-1, assisted by Cameron Patton and John Woernle.

Kirton finished with two goals, Gilmour a goal and assist, and Van der Veen along with Contessa one goal each. Simoneau and Clark each tallied two assists, while Kristian Stead finished with 31 saves on 32 shots on goal for his 2nd win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, October 25th at Ford Center, with Evansville leading the season series 1-0.







