Dawgs Dismantle Ice Bears in 5-0 Shutout Win on the Road

Published on October 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (1-1) dominated the game in their first win of the year, shutting out the Knoxville Ice Bears (0-2) in a 5-0 victory on Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Brody Claeys stopped all 42 shots that he faced, Gustav Müller had two goals and an assist, Joe Widmar had three assists, Khristian Acosta had one goal and one assist, and both Trey and Marcus Fechko notched their first pro goals.

Roanoke wasted no time once the puck dropped, grabbing the game's first goal just over two minutes into the action. Müller fired home the rebound of a transition chance that was initially started by Widmar and Acosta at 2:04 to get the visitors on the board. Penalties assessed to Knoxville's Paxton Leroux and Roanoke's C.J. Valerian led to two minutes of four-on-four action followed by three minutes of a major power play for the Dawgs, and they would light the lamp again. Trey Fechko's first pro goal came on a laser-beam rip at the left-wing dot at 7:33, following some tidy tic-tac-toe passing by the Roanoke power play unit. Knoxville found its footing a bit following Roanoke's second goal, but the Dawgs stood strong defensively to take their two-goal lead into the first intermission.

The second period saw another quick tally from Roanoke, as Valerian sprung a transition rush for the Dawgs to Müller. Müller put the brakes on at the right-wing circle, found the trailing man Acosta, and Acosta ripped the puck into the net to make it 3-0 at the 2:25 mark. Knoxville had the lion's share of chances in the period, outshooting the Dawgs 19-9 in the middle frame. The Ice Bears had a power play chance late in the period, but it was Roanoke that took advantage of it. Müller notched a takeaway at the left side of the Knoxville blue line and easily tucked the breakaway chance for a shorthanded goal at 16:34. Claeys was outstanding in the closing minutes before the intermission, and Roanoke took a 4-0 lead to the final frame.

Knoxville continued to throw bodies at the net in the third period, but the Dawgs found the game's final goal at 3:31. Widmar and Trey Fechko worked the play down the left wing into the Knoxville zone, and Trey's pass was squeezed home by his brother, Marcus, to make it 5-0. The Ice Bears peppered Claeys with 14 shots in the final 20 minutes, but Claeys slammed the door shut for his third career SPHL shutout.

Stephen Mundinger stopped 25-of-30 between the pipes for Knoxville. The Dawgs were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 0-for-2 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, October 25, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M., and the game will be Scooby Night Night sponsored by K92.3 FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







