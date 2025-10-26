Dawgs Come up Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (1-2) came close in their comeback attempt on Saturday night, but ran out of time against the Knoxville Ice Bears (1-2) in a 4-3 loss at Berglund Center. Matt Dorsey scored twice, Cory Doney added a goal, and Ricky Boysen had two assists to lead the Dawgs.

The game was physical and fast from the get-go, with 27 combined shots on net in the opening period of play. One sequence of 4-on-4 action and a single Roanoke power play saw both teams get some great chances, but it took until the final minute of the period for Roanoke to draw first blood. Dorsey picked up a long pass from Boysen, drove down the left wing of the Knoxville zone, and wrapped the puck inside the right goalpost to give the Dawgs the lead at 19:12. Despite a 18-9 shots on goal advantage by Knoxville, Roanoke led by one at the first intermission.

Knoxville would take back the momentum in the middle period, tallying three goals in the frame despite being outshot by seven attempts. The tying goal came on a center-point blast by Carson Vance at 3:50 on Knoxville's first power play chance of the game. The Ice Bears would take the lead at 8:46 when Andrew Kurapov sniped the puck to the top corner of the net from the right-wing circle. Roanoke would hit the post on its own power play chance when Trey Fechko caught iron at the halfway point of the period. A late 4-on-4 sequence would yield Knoxville's third score, as a long-range Brendan Dowler shot found the back of the net at 18:09. Travis Broughman would unfortunately hit the post for the first of three separate occasions in the final minute of the period for the Dawgs, and Roanoke trailed 3-1 heading to the final 20 minutes.

A fourth unanswered goal for the Ice Bears came at 5:25, as a 2-on-1 chance left Knoxville's Jason Brancheau wide-open for the eventual game-winning goal. An injury to Knoxville goaltender Tyriq Outen forced Stephen Mundinger to enter the game in relief for the final 12 minutes, and Roanoke started to find momentum at that point. Dorsey's second goal of the night came from the middle of the slot after Khristian Acosta found the Roanoke center from in behind the Knoxville net at 11:17. The Dawgs would cut the deficit to 4-3 just 46 seconds later, as Doney snapped a blue-line shot through all the traffic to make it a one-goal game at 12:03. The Dawgs would send a flurry of shots onto the Knoxville net in the dying minutes, hitting the post on multiple occasions and coming up just short of a tying goal several times, as the Ice Bears earned a weekend split against the Dawgs.

Brody Claeys stopped 34-of-38 shots in net for Roanoke. Outen saved 29-of-30 shots before leaving the game, and Mundinger stopped 13-of-15 between the pipes for Knoxville. The Dawgs were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 1-for-2 on its chances.

