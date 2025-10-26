Macon Comes up Short in Feisty Home Opener

Published on October 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem came up just short in an entertaining home opener, falling 3-2 to the Huntsville Havoc.

Wearing their new red jerseys, the Mayhem skated hard in a competitive scoreless first period. Josh Boyko looked poised early in his first start of the year with a couple big saves that gave the Mayhem momentum. The Havoc led the shot count with 15 but the quality in chances were in favor of the Mayhem with many slot chances, including Matteo Ybarra ringing the post. The period would end with a fight that saw Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira dominate Huntsville's Connor Fries. Both teams headed to the locker room tied at zero after the first.

The second period exploded with action starting with a fight between the Mayhem's Trevor Grasby and the Havoc's Cole Reginato, with Grasby receiving a minor boarding penalty as well. Shortly after, Huntsville would score two goals in a span of one minute and three seconds for 2-0 lead. From there, it would be a rarity to see 5-on-5 hockey the rest of the period with tempers flaring on both sides. It started with a hit from behind on Macon's Justin Thompson which the Mayhem would respond to. Amidst the chaos of the middle portion of the period, Macon would see Matteo Ybarra hit the showers early with a game misconduct for attempt to injure. After the dust seemed to settle a bit, the Mayhem found some momentum with an Alex Cohen slapshot to cut the lead to 1. With just under five minutes left in the period, Connor Witherspoon would throw a beautiful shot towards the net for the equalizer. After a 13 penalty period, it was all tied headed into the final frame.

The third period had much less action with the only tally coming from Huntsville's Ethan Lindsay that just barely snuck through Boyko. The Mayhem would fight to the bitter end but came up just short. Boyko finished with 36 saves in his season debut.

The Mayhem travel down to Pensacola to take on the Ice Flyers Friday. The Mayhem return home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs on Medieval Knight. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.