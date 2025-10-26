Fenton Lifts Rivermen To Overtime Triumph Over Fayetteville

Published on October 25, 2025

PEORIA, IL - Kylar Fenton was the overtime hero on Saturday night as his deflection of an Alec Baer shot lifted the Rivermen over the Marksmen in a 2-1 come-from-behind effort in front of 6300-plus at Carver Arena.

Just like Friday night, both goaltenders, Jack Bostedt for Peoria and Mason Beaupit for Fayetteville, played strongly and frustrated the opposing offenses in the first period.

This battle between netminders continued until late in the second period when the Marksmen were able to get on the board off of a quick rush up the ice. Suddenly, the Rivermen trailed heading to the third period for the first time this season.

The Rivermen got their chance to tie the game midway through the third period as Braydon Barker corralled the puck at the base of the left-wing circle. Barker sent a quick pass across the low slot to Tristan Trudel on the back-door. The pass caught Trudel in the foot, but the third-year forward was able to kick the puck to his blade and send a quick snap-shot into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.

For the first time this season, a Rivermen game went to overtime as both sides jostled for the game winner. Overtime saw great chances for both sides, and both goaltenders made quality stops. As time was winding down, Fenton stepped up into the offensive zone in the middle and dished a pass to Alec Baer on the left-wing side. As Baer received the pass and curled to the slot, Fenton crashed to the front of the net. Baer unloaded a low, hard wrist-shot that pin-balled off of Fenton's stick and then off of a Fayetteville defenseman and into the back of the net.

Fenton's overtime goal marked his second in as many games and lifted the Rivermen to a 2-1 overtime victory and a perfect 3-0 mark on the season. Peoria will travel to Evansville next weekend for a weekend series on October 31 and November 1 against the reigning President's Cup champion Evansville Thunderbolts. Both games will start at 7:00 pm Central.







